MEXICO CITY, April 18 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, Mexico's leading paper products company, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 26 percent to 1.17 billion pesos ($94.9 million).

Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp , said quarterly revenue increased 6 percent to 7.56 billion pesos.

Shares in Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in Mexico, closed up 4.51 at 43.76 pesos on Thursday.