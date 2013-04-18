BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Kingold Jewelry reports 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results highlighted by annual sales of $1.4 billion and record net income
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico, Mexico's leading paper products company, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 26 percent to 1.17 billion pesos ($94.9 million).
Kimber, a unit of U.S.-based Kimberly-Clark Corp , said quarterly revenue increased 6 percent to 7.56 billion pesos.
Shares in Kimber, which sells Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues in Mexico, closed up 4.51 at 43.76 pesos on Thursday.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - co as sponsor, and unit as borrower entered into a credit agreement with federal home loan mortgage corporation