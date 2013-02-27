BRIEF-Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign agreement for nearly 100 131-9A auxiliary power units
* Honeywell and Vietjet Air sign $100 million agreement for nearly 100 131-9a auxiliary power units and more than a decade of maintenance service
Feb 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 35 percent.
The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and Mexican firm Femsa, said fourth-quarter profit increased to 4.324 billion pesos ($336 million) from 3.212 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)