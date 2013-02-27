* Q4 profit 4.324 bln pesos vs 3.212 bln pesos yr ago
* Quarterly revenue rises 10.4 pct to 39.86 bln pesos
Feb 27 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, the
world's largest Coke bottler, said on Wednesday its
fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 35 percent, helped by a pickup
in sales driven by recent acquisitions in Mexico.
The company, a joint venture of Coca-Cola Co and
Mexican retailer and beverage company Femsa, said
fourth-quarter profit jumped to 4.324 billion pesos ($336
million) from 3.212 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
Revenue rose 10.4 percent in the quarter to 39.86 billion
pesos.
The volume of bottled drinks sold increased 10.6 percent
from the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by a pickup in sales of
still beverages such as juices, the company said.
Coke Femsa has been snapping up smaller bottlers in Mexico
in the last two years and it recently made its first foray
outside of Latin America.
Last month, the company completed a $688.5 million
acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Coca-Cola Co's bottling
operations in the Philippines.
Earlier in January, Coke Femsa had agreed to buy Mexico's
Grupo Yoli, the maker of a popular lime-flavored soft drink, in
a deal valued at around $700 million.
The acquisitions of smaller rivals Grupo Tampico and Grupo
Cimsa in 2011 also boosted Coke Femsa's sales in the fourth
quarter.
The company expects to invest $800 million in its business
this year, up slightly from $750 million last year, as it
completes the construction of two production plants, Chief
Financial Officer Hector Treviño told analysts on a conference
call.
Investment in the Philippines business will be an additional
$100 million to $120 million, but that will come from money
generated by the operation there, he added.