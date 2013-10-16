MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexican dairy producer Lala
has priced its initial public offering at 27.50 pesos
per share, the top end of the range, according to a regulatory
filing on Wednesday.
The company had initially set the price between 23.50 pesos
and 27.50 pesos per share. Lala shares will begin trading when
the market opens on Wednesday.
Lala, among the biggest dairies in Latin America, is seeking
to raise capital to expand its distribution and prepay some bank
debt, according to regulatory filings.
The company expects to generate up to 14.01 billion pesos
($1.08 billion), with a global offering that could total
511,111,111 shares, the filing said.
However, the company opted against offering the nearly 90
million shares it had made available on Monday, which if used
could have netted the company up to 15.3 billion pesos.
The dairy company's IPO comes amid record stock listings in
Mexico.
Lala has a well-recognized brand name in Mexico with just
over half of the country's market for milk and cream and about
one-third of the market for pre-packaged cheese, according to AC
Nielsen figures cited by the company.
Speculation had swirled in Mexican media last week that the
company might shelve its IPO following financial uncertainty
surrounding U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.