MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexican leftist Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador, who was runner-up to President Enrique Pena Nieto
in last year's presidential election, is fine after being
admitted to hospital with a heart condition, his spokesman said
on Tuesday.
Lopez Obrador has been leading protests against Pena Nieto's
push to open up the state-controlled oil sector, a central plank
of the president's wider economic reform drive.
Cesar Yanez, a spokesman for Lopez Obrador, said the
60-year-old former mayor of Mexico City was "fine."
