(Adds details of heart attack, comments from son)
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexican leftist Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador, runner-up to President Enrique Pena Nieto in last
year's election, suffered a heart attack early on Tuesday and
was admitted to hospital, but is improving, doctors said.
Lopez Obrador has been spear-heading protests against Pena
Nieto's push to open up the state-controlled oil sector, a
central plank of the president's wider economic reform drive.
Patricio Ortiz, the cardiologist who attended Lopez Obrador,
told a news conference that he was making "satisfactory
progress" and was conscious. He could not say how long Lopez
Obrador would remain in hospital.
Mexico's peso currency rallied after news of the
leftist's hospitalization, and one New York-based economist, who
declined to be named, pointed to the possibility that the his
health problems could weaken protests against the energy reform.
Giving a televised address on education, Pena Nieto
expressed his concern and wished Lopez Obrador a quick recovery.
A fiery orator and icon of the Mexican left, Lopez Obrador's
closest brush with the presidency came in 2006, when he was
narrowly defeated by conservative Felipe Calderon, and spent
much of the next six years saying he had been robbed of victory.
Lopez Obrador made the same accusation against Pena Nieto
last year and has sought to build a popular front against the
energy reform plan, claiming the president wants to sell off
Mexico's assets by luring foreign capital to the oil industry.
The reform is due to be debated in Congress in the next few
days and is expected to pass before Christmas. Lopez Obrador has
sworn he will work to undermine any contracts between the
government and private oil companies.
Since losing to Calderon in 2006, when his protests against
the outcome brought much of the capital to a standstill for
weeks, the silver-haired Lopez Obrador has kept up a hectic
schedule, touring Mexico in a state of near-permanent campaign.
Days ago, Lopez Obrador vowed to form a human circle around
Congress to protest against the energy reform.
Lopez Obrador's son, Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, told a
news conference that the protest called by his father would go
ahead in his absence and invited demonstrators to assemble at
the Senate on Wednesday morning.
However, recent protests have failed to muster the scale of
support he achieved in 2006 when hundreds of thousands took to
the streets of Mexico City.
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom; Editing by Jackie Frank and
Philip Barbara)