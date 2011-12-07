Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, kicks the ball during his team Al-Ahli's training session in Hamrun outside Valletta, in this June 6, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files

MEXICO CITY Mexico prevented the entry of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's son Saadi to the country, authorities said on Wednesday.

Several people were arrested over a plan for Saadi Gaddafi and his family to enter Mexico after intelligence authorities got a tip on September 6, a government spokeswoman said.

It was not clear when the arrests were made.

Spokeswoman Alejandra Sota told a news conference of "the capture and dispersal of a criminal network related to the alleged use of a forged document, people trafficking and organized crime."

Saadi Gaddafi fled south across the Sahara to Niger as his father's 42-year rule crumbled in August. Niger has said he would remain in the West African nation until a United Nations travel ban is lifted.

Like many senior members of the Gaddafi regime, Saadi, a businessman and former professional soccer player, was banned from traveling and had his assets frozen by a U.N. Security Council resolution when violence erupted earlier this year.