* Move comes after Hurricane Manuel damaged a pipeline
* Pipeline owned by TransCanada Corp and transports gas to
terminal
* LNG cargo deliveries may be delayed by at least a week
-source
By Oleg Vukmanovic and David Alire Garcia
LONDON/MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican state power
utility CFE said on Monday it had declared force majeure late
last week on imports into the Manzanillo liquefied natural gas
(LNG) terminal after Hurricane Manuel damaged a pipeline.
The line in question, the Guadalajara Pipeline, is owned by
pipeline company TransCanada Corp and transports
natural gas in a gaseous state to the terminal at Manzanillo.
"The force majeure derived from ... a possible break in the
pipeline involving a natural gas leak due to heavy rains and
flooding," CFE said in a statement.
CFE said at least one LNG cargo scheduled to arrive at the
terminal on Sept. 21 had been delayed.
TransCanada Corp said service to its natural gas customers,
both CFE and state oil and gas monopoly Pemex, on that
section of the pipeline had been temporarily suspended.
"A pipe linking the terminal to the gas grid was damaged by
Hurricane Manuel ... it has affected the unloading date of
cargoes," a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Further cargo deliveries into the terminal may be delayed by
at least one week, the source said, adding that the pipeline
issue should be resolved in that time.
Mexico imports LNG at its Pacific coast Manzanillo terminal
and the Gulf coast Altamira terminal to augment Mexico's
strapped natural gas supplies.
"It appears to be a line break," Michael Barnes, a spokesman
for TransCanada said in an email, adding that the company hoped
to return the pipeline to service "as soon as possible."
"We are in the process of determining the issue and the
steps necessary to correct it," he said, noting that the company
has crews on the scene.
The natural gas that is not consumed for CFE's LNG
operations at the Manzanillo terminal is transported to state
oil company Pemex, said Barnes.
Barnes said that the damage posed no danger to the
surrounding communities.
The damaged section of the TransCanada pipeline is located
near the town of El Bordo, about 125 km (80 miles) inland from
the port of Manzanillo, in Colima state.
The Manzanillo LNG terminal, with a capacity of 3.8 million
tons a year, started operations last year, and is a owned
jointly by Samsung C&T, Mitsui Trading, and
Korea Gas Corp, the world's biggest LNG buyer.