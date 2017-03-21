BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
MILAN, March 21 Mexico's state-run power utility CFE has extended the close of a buy tender seeking two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in April by one day to Wednesday, trade sources said.
The deliveries are due to arrive at Mexico's Altamira terminal on the Atlantic coast. CFE just filled a separate tender for supply to the Manzanillo terminal on the Pacific, but it was not immediately clear which companies won that tender.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.