MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Many top companies cashing
in on legal cannabis are considering a bet on Mexico after a
Supreme Court decision raised hopes for a legalization of
medical and recreational marijuana in a country reeling from
years of gruesome drug violence.
From medical marijuana growers to pot private equity firms,
many weed entrepreneurs see Mexico as a tempting new business
opportunity even though cannabis is still illegal and the market
is currently controlled by ruthless drug cartels.
"Me personally, I'm not afraid to go to Mexico," said Daniel
Sparks, head of government affairs at BioTrackTHC, a U.S.-based
provider of marijuana supply-chain software.
He said that just as mafia groups and bootleggers gave up on
illicit moonshine after Prohibition ended in the United States,
Mexico's drug gangs would have little interest in a legal
marijuana market, especially if it lured in reputable
pharmaceutical and tech firms.
"I am not so optimistic to think that a cannabis business in
Mexico would not encounter opposition or violence from the
cartels. However, their profit margins are being eroded daily,
monthly and yearly by the continued expansion of medical and
recreational marijuana programs in more and more U.S. states."
Canada's new prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has promised to
legalize the drug and a Supreme Court decision in November
opened the door for Mexico to one day follow suit, prompting the
ruling party to present a bill to regulate medical marijuana.
"It shows North America ... is moving in the same direction,
and that's more than just symbolic: it's indicative of what will
happen at a global scale," said Brendan Kennedy, chief executive
of pot private equity firm Privateer Holdings. "Mexico is an
interesting investment opportunity."
His firm calculates a legal medical and recreational
cannabis market in Mexico could be worth $1.7 billion a year.
Products that firms could offer range from marijuana plants
for medical usage and cannabis-based medicines to supply-chain
software, allowing regulators to track suppliers and inventory,
and pot-themed social media websites.
The U.S. legal pot market was worth some $3.5 billion in
2015, according to marijuana investment and research firm the
ArcView Group. A federal U.S. legalization of marijuana would
create a market worth $36.8 billion in retail sales, it said.
MEDICAL TOURISM
The Supreme Court decision in Mexico only allows four
plaintiffs who brought the case to grow and smoke their own
marijuana.
Polls show most Mexicans oppose outright legalization,
including President Enrique Pena Nieto, although he has called
for a national debate on the matter.
There is more support for medical marijuana regulation, and
lawmakers say the bill submitted by Pena Nieto's Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) is likely to pass in some form.
With a population of 120 million people, Mexico could
provide a sizeable market for marijuana investors. Still, the
seven cannabis companies, legalization advocates and lawmakers
consulted for this article stressed any opening would take time.
"It's likely a market that is of some interest to the
company, but not immediate interest" said Stephen Schultz,
spokesman for Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals, which
produces Sativex, a cannabis-derived medicine.
Uruguay blazed a trail in 2013 by becoming the first country
to allow the commercial cultivation and distribution of weed.
But it has struggled to roll out the project and legal marijuana
won't be available on pharmacy shelves until mid-2016, about 18
months later than planned.
How Mexico's market develops will affect investment.
As it stands, the PRI's medical marijuana bill only allows
for imported cannabis. That has upset some, like Mexico City
Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera, who argue that any legislation
should help foment a domestic medical marijuana industry.
Sparks said if Mexico allowed the 8 million U.S. and
Canadian tourists who visit each year to get access to marijuana
prescriptions, it would give investors a powerful incentive.
Joseph Harkins of the Medical Tourism Association said U.S.
insurers already offer some medical coverage in Mexico and that
medical marijuana tourism is in the industry's sights.
DRUG WAR
More than 100,000 people have been killed in Mexico's drug
wars in the past decade, and some would-be investors declined to
speak for fear of attracting unwanted attention.
"From what I've heard, and personal discussions I've had,
some people and organizations are a little apprehensive about
even physically going to Mexico, let alone providing their
services," said Sparks.
He said he is not worried, though, as BioTrackTHC's
inventory software is unlikely to be fought over by the cartels.
Kennedy said the growth of legal marijuana in the United
States had dimmed its criminal appeal, and that federal support
for a regulated Mexican market would reassure investors.
"There's lots of American and international companies that
produce things in Mexico," he said. "If we thought we were going
to be in competition with the cartels, I don't think Mexico
would be a place we would be interested in."
However, even Mexico's established medical industry can
operate under constraints.
Mikel Arriola, the head of health regulator Cofepris, said
until last year, Mexican doctors only wrote a few dozen morphine
prescriptions a month as their home addresses appeared on them
and they feared their access to the drug may attract criminal
attention. "They were scared."
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Additional reporting by Dave
Graham in Mexico City and Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; Editing
by Kieran Murray)