MEXICO CITY, July 29 Mexico's IPC stock index dropped 1 percent on Monday, dragged down by mogul Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil and cautious trading ahead of key U.S. economic data due this week.

The index fell to 40,660.02 points. Shares in America Movil were down more than 2 percent after the company ended an agreement to keep its holding in Dutch telco KPN below 30 percent, a sign America Movil may bid for the whole of KPN. 