UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, trailing U.S. markets.
The index was down 1.13 percent at 41,444.10 points in early trading.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue