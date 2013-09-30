BRIEF-Perma-Pipe International Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Perma-Pipe International Holdings announces fourth quarter and full year financial results
MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's IPC share index fell by more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday, tracking fears on global markets that politicians in Washington were struggling to reach a deal on funding the U.S. government before the fiscal year ends at midnight.
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.