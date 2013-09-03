MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led lower by better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data that raises the chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank ending its massive bond-buying scheme.

The Fed program has driven investors away from U.S. assets toward riskier emerging markets. Any end to the scheme is seen as denting Latin American bourses.

The IPC stock index was down 1.01 percent at 39,723.76 in early trading.