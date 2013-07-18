MEXICO CITY, July 18 Mexico's peso weakened on Thursday after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded strongly in July, an indication the economy may be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to reduce bond purchases.

The stimulus program has boosted investor appetite for risky assets.

The peso lost more than 0.5 percent to trade at 12.5440 per dollar, pulling back from about a seven week intra-day high reached earlier in the session.