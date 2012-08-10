BRIEF-Lung Therapeutics raises $14.3 million series B financing
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
MEXICO CITY Aug 10 Mexico's peso fell 0.56 percent on Friday to 13.1752 per dollar following the release of weak economic data from China, reviving fears of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.
* Lung Therapeutics, Inc. Raises $14.3 million series b financing to treat unmet needs in lung disease and fibrosis
* Princeton growth ventures says it has obtained backing of up to $300 million from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus