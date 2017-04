MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexico's peso weakened 1.48 percent on Wednesday before paring losses as speculation swirled that U.S. Federal Reserve minutes due out later in the day will reinforce expectations of a pullback in economic stimulus policies next month.

The peso fell to 13.1650 per dollar, before strengthening to 13.156 per greenback, on fears of a tapering in the Fed's bond-buying program, which has supported investor appetite for emerging market assets.