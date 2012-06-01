MEXICO CITY, June 1 Mexican shares declined sharply on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth in May was the weakest in a year and U.S. unemployment rose to 8.2 percent, spooking a market already jittery over Europe's debt troubles.

The IPC stock index fell 1.47 percent to 37,312 points after closing out May with a 4 percent loss, the worst monthly performance since September. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)