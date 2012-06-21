MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican shares declined on Thursday after a series of economic data from the United States, China and Europe added to worries about a global slowdown.

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index dropped 1.02 percent to 38,576 points, capping five straight sessions of gains. Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico led declines, sliding 4.4 percent after it announced on Wednesday that it would cut its expansion plans in Mexico.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)