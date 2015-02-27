By Gabriel Stargardter
| QUERETARO, Mexico
QUERETARO, Mexico Feb 27 When Brazilian soccer
superstar Ronaldinho signed for struggling Mexican team
Queretaro in September, Olegario Vazquez Aldir, the club's new
owner, took a step closer to becoming the country's next media
mogul.
Although Ronaldinho, a two-time FIFA World Player of the
Year, is well past his best, he is still one of the glitziest
footballers ever to play in Mexico and signing him for $2
million a year was a coup for Vazquez Aldir as he uses soccer to
muscle into Mexico's plutocrats' club.
The second-generation boss of privately owned media, hotels,
construction and hospitals firm Grupo Empresarial Angeles (GEA),
Vazquez Aldir is widely expected to land at least one of two new
public television networks to be auctioned in March.
If he wins, the 42-year-old Vazquez Aldir will gain a new
avenue to shape public opinion and strengthen his business
empire.
And because Mexican soccer teams sell their TV rights,
Ronaldinho, 34, could help lure viewers and advertisers to the
new network and allow Vazquez Aldir to cash in on the market of
millions of soccer-mad Mexican fans in the United States.
"This couldn't have been a better opportunity for us,"
Vazquez Aldir told a news conference after buying Queretaro.
By acquiring the club, Vazquez Aldir also boosts his own
profile, joining the likes of telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim,
broadcaster Televisa's Emilio Azcarraga and TV
Azteca's Ricardo Salinas, whose soccer teams
bolstered their media empires and political clout.
After buying Leon and Pachuca in 2012, Slim took their games
off free-to-air TV, a duopoly controlled by rivals Televisa and
TV Azteca, and distributed them over his online channels while
selling the pay-TV rights to Fox Sports in Mexico and Telemundo
in the United States.
Vazquez Aldir, who declined to comment for this article, has
given little detail about his plans for Queretaro.
But a source with knowledge of the firm said he had wanted
to buy a soccer club since before GEA's media unit, Grupo
Imagen, got its first free-to-air TV concession in 2006. The
company also runs the pay-TV news channel, Excelsior TV.
"The company's culture has always been to become one of the
largest business conglomerates in Mexico," said Maria Elena
Meneses, who spent three years inside Grupo Imagen to observe
the company for her doctoral research.
"I think they're interested in the media unit because it
allows them to lobby for their business interests."
OVER-HYPED OVERHAUL?
Only two companies are in the running for the tender, which
will create two new national TV networks. Televisa and TV Azteca
own a majority of local TV concessions across the country.
The auction is a result of President Enrique Pena Nieto's
overhaul of Mexico's telephone and TV markets, which are
dominated by Slim and Azcarraga.
However, if Vazquez Aldir does win the auction, it could
raise questions about a reform supposedly designed to take power
away from media barons.
"The governments of recent years have created
multi-millionaires," said telecoms analyst Gabriel Sosa Plata,
referring to the telephone concession awarded to Slim that he
used to become one of the world's richest men.
"It's a kind of tragedy. Here in Mexico the big companies
and millionaires are the ones who are going to keep determining
the rules of the game."
Prodemex, GEA's construction arm, was last year involved in
a tainted rail tender, scrapped after another Mexican firm in
the winning Chinese-led consortium was implicated in a
conflict-of-interest scandal that engulfed Pena Nieto.
Vazquez Aldir's father, who built the family business, hosts
regular gatherings of Mexican business leaders, including Slim,
in the small Spanish town of Avion.
Vazquez Aldir, a fan of mariachi music who cites futurists
Alvin Toffler and George Friedman as influences, is trying to
expand his TV business even as the industry faces new pressures
with viewers flocking to sites like Netflix.
But in Mexico, where Internet penetration hovers around just
40 percent and government ad spend is enormous, TV channels give
their owners political clout and allow them to lobby for
favorable regulation for their other businesses.
If Vazquez Aldir wins the tender, some analysts expect him
to follow Televisa's example and look for a tie-up with a
telecoms operator. In 2011, Vazquez Aldir said he would look to
list each of GEA's units individually, but that he was in no
rush.
"They are on the cusp of the big league," said a source who
advises GEA on its business strategy. "They're not a public and
transparent company ... so that's really the next test."
($1 = 14.95 Pesos)
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Kieran Murray)