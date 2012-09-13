* Megacable is a top cable TV provider in Mexico
* Has marketing deal with Mexican broadcaster Televisa
* Ponders possible venture with U.S. company
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's Megacable has held
talks with Time Warner Cable regarding a possible phone venture
aimed at the Hispanic market in the United States, the company's
Chief Executive Enrique Yamuni said.
"We have talked with Time Warner (Cable), but only to
explore some sort of strategic alliance with them," Yamuni told
Reuters on Thursday. He emphasized that the talks did not cover
any possible sale.
Time Warner Cable was not immediately available for comment.
Yamuni added that the strategic alliance would allow Time
Warner Cable subscribers to receive phone calls from Megacable
users without the long-distance charges.
"It would be for all the USA," he said.
Megacable started like a cable company but in recent years
it expanded outside its core market, adding phone and Internet
services to the mix. Time Warner Cable also offers so-called
triple play packages to customers in the United States.
Additionally, Megacable launched last year mobile services
using the network of the Mexican arm of Spain's Telefonica
although the venture has not picked up as fast as
originally expected, Yamuni said.
Megacable, which slipped 0.68 percent to close at 29 pesos
on Thursday, plans to invest $170 million in 2013 to continue
expanding services, similar to this year's capital expenditures,
Yamuni said.
Megacable has a commercial deal with Mexican broadcaster
Televisa to promote triple play under the
YOO brand.