MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Fourth-quarter profit at
Megacable Holdings, one of Mexico's largest cable
operators, rose 34.4 percent year-on-year, helped by deferred
taxes and foreign exchange gains, the company said on Thursday.
The Guadalajara-based firm reported a profit of 478 million
pesos ($37.17 million), up from 356 million pesos in the fourth
quarter of 2011.
Quarterly revenue climbed 5.5 percent to 2.28 billion pesos
($177.12 million) from 2.16 billion pesos a year earlier.
Megacable's tax liability during the fourth quarter dropped
60.9 percent to 74 million pesos, compared with a 189 million
peso tax bill for the year-ago quarter.
The company said for the year ending in December 2012 it
counted 2.1 million video subscribers, up 8 percent from 2011.
Megacable shares closed down 0.18 percent at
33.970 pesos before the results were issued.