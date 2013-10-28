MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican cable operator
Megacable Holdings said on Monday that
third-quarter profit rose 22.7 percent from the year-earlier
quarter, as the company signed up more new subscribers.
The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico's largest cable
operators, reported a profit of 565.6 million pesos ($43
million), up from 460.9 million pesos in the third quarter of
2012.
Quarterly revenue climbed 9.6 percent to 2.47 billion pesos
from 2.26 billion pesos a year earlier.
Megacable said it signed 124,000 new subscribers over the
quarter, up 6 percent on the number from the same period last
year.
Megacable shares closed flat at 42.68 pesos
before the results were announced.