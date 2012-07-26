July 26 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit fell 8.5 percent on higher costs.

The Guadalajara-based company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange that it earned 443 million pesos ($33.2 million) compared to 484 million pesos in the same period last year. Sales costs rose 14.5 percent to 681 million pesos.

Quarterly revenue rose 9 pct to 2.191 billion pesos from 2.009 billion in the second quarter of 2011.

The company added 22,000 video clients, 19,000 internet subscribers and 10,000 telephone customers, bringing the total number of subscriptions to different services to 3.2 million.

Megacable shares closed up 1.04 percent to 28.07 pesos before the results were issued.