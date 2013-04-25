MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican cable operator Megacable Holdings said on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell 10.6 percent from the year-earlier quarter when it benefited from gains on a derivative position.

The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, reported a profit of 529.29 million pesos ($42.91 million), down from 591.95 million pesos in the first quarter of 2012.

Operating profit, before special items, was flat for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue climbed 6.7 percent to 2.4 billion pesos from 2.25 billion pesos a year earlier.

Megacable shares closed up 0.67 percent at 38.90 pesos before the results were announced.