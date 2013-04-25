MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican cable operator
Megacable Holdings said on Thursday that
first-quarter profit fell 10.6 percent from the year-earlier
quarter when it benefited from gains on a derivative position.
The Guadalajara-based firm, one of Mexico's largest cable
operators, reported a profit of 529.29 million pesos ($42.91
million), down from 591.95 million pesos in the first quarter of
2012.
Operating profit, before special items, was flat for the
quarter.
Quarterly revenue climbed 6.7 percent to 2.4 billion pesos
from 2.25 billion pesos a year earlier.
Megacable shares closed up 0.67 percent at 38.90
pesos before the results were announced.