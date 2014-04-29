BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics says CEO Edward Kaye intends to resign
* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - on April 24, Edward M. Kaye president, chief executive officer informed board of his intention to resign - sec filing
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Tuesday reported a 19.5 percent increase in profit in first-quarter.
The company reported a profit of $51.8 million in the three months to end-March, compared to $43.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations