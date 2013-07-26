MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican chemicals maker
Mexichem on Friday reported its second-quarter
profit fell by almost half as revenue declined and expenses
rose, in line with the company's outlook earlier this month.
Quarterly profit fell to 812 million pesos ($62.6 million)
from 1.553 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3.8 percent to 16.968 billion pesos from 17.634
billion pesos a year earlier.
Mexichem, which also make plastic pipes, said earlier this
month it expected a lower second-quarter profit and a 4 percent
drop in revenue.
The company said the weaker results were due to lower
refrigerated gas prices, infrastructure project delays in Latin
America and Europe's weak economy.
Mexichem shares were up 0.4 percent at 58.10 pesos.