BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem expects third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to fall 24 percent from a year earlier, and sales to drop 4 percent, the company said in a filing on Friday.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.49per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Therapeutics announces decision from patent trial and appeal board and issuance of new patents