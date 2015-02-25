(Adds reason for loss, quote, sales, share price)
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican chemicals and
plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Wednesday reported a
much larger quarterly loss due to a higher cost of sales and
larger financial costs and gave a cautious outlook for the year.
The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $37.11
million, compared with a year-ago loss of $8.92 million. Revenue
for the quarter was $1.37 billion, up 7 percent from the same
period last year.
"There's no doubt that the year 2015 will be a challenging
period for Mexichem," the company said in its statement, citing
continued economic pressures in Europe and low oil prices.
Mexichem said it would take a cost hit of $9 million in the
first quarter of 2015, and $4 million in the second quarter, to
restructure its operations.
Mexichem shares closed up 1.72 percent at 44.84 pesos before
the company reported results.
