April 10 Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it expects to report that its first-quarter sales increased 18 percent to 15.471 billion pesos ($1.226 billion).

Presenting its preliminary results, the company said it expects to report quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 2.697 billion pesos, down 8 percent from the same period last year.

Mexichem did not say when it will report full first-quarter results.