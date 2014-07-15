MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican chemicals company
Mexichem said on Tuesday it expects to start operating a $650
million cogeneration power plant for Mexico's state oil company,
Pemex, in the first half of 2018.
Pemex said that Mexichem had won a contract for
the plant, called Cogeneracion Cactus, in partnership with Enesa
Energia, a company part-owned by telecoms billionaire Carlos
Slim and U.S.-based Invenergy Clean Power.
The plant, at a Pemex gas processing complex in Tabasco
state in Mexico's southeast, will have preliminary capacity to
generate 530 megawatts of power, according to the Mexichem
statement.
Slim's Grupo Carso conglomerate held 42.15
percent of Enesa at the end of February, according to Carso's
annual report.
