BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, as its sales costs and tax payments climbed.
The company reported a loss of 15.88 million pesos ($1.2 million) compared to a profit of 7.74 million pesos a year earlier, after it paid more in taxes.
Revenue rose 17.6 percent to 1.27 billion pesos, but operating profit fell almost 10 percent to 74.4 billion pesos, on higher sales costs.
Mexichem, which will hold a conference call on Monday, did not immediately give details explaining its financial report.
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.