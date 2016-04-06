(Adds details of presence in Mexico, paragraphs 10-11)
By Alexandra Alper and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, April 6 French tire maker Michelin
plans to build a $510 million plant in central Mexico
that will produce around 5 million tires a year and could be
expanded to double production by around 2020, documents showed.
The plant in the state of Guanajuato will begin production
in 2017, and will produce passenger and light truck tires,
mostly for the North American market but also for Europe and
Asia, according to two documents seen by Reuters.
Some of the production will be sold directly to customers as
replacements, while others are destined for production lines of
Mexico's growing auto sector.
"Michelin has a long-standing commitment to strengthening
its operations in North America. While Michelin's interest in
expanding in the region has been the subject of speculation in
recent months, the company is not announcing any specific
details at this time," a company spokesman said in an emailed
statement on Wednesday.
Guanajuato has become a major hub for automakers, with both
Toyota and Ford announcing new plants in the
state last year.
Rival tiremaker Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co also
announced a new $550 million plant in the central state of San
Luis Potosi last year.
Mexico, the world's seventh largest auto producer according
to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle
Manufacturers, entices auto producers with its low labor costs,
free trade agreements and proximity to the United States.
The plant is expected to create over 1,000 jobs, both
documents showed. Reuters could not verify when construction
would begin but a Mexican official familiar with the talks said
that the announcement could come as soon as this month.
Depending on market conditions, the plant could be expanded
to produce another 5 million units annually and employ an
additional 750 people by around 2020, one of the documents said.
The company currently has one Mexican plant which is
located, along with its headquarters, in the central state of
Queretaro where it employs about 640 people.
The tiremaker scrapped earlier plans for a $740 million
plant in the state of Guanajuato in 2008, citing slow demand in
North America.
Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is
pushing an overseas expansion strategy while cutting costs and
is struggling to defend its namesake brand's higher prices
against competition from Chinese brands.
In November 2015, the company said it planned to close some
European plants and boost production at others in a
reorganization aimed at coping with tougher competition and the
impact of years of economic crisis in the region.
(Additional reporting by Luis Rojas and Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Bernard Orr)