MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexican officials found 110 U.S.-bound immigrants, mainly from Central America, stuck in the back of a truck after it crashed into another vehicle in the eastern state of Veracruz, the government said on Thursday.

The discovery followed warnings from Central American countries that large numbers of their poorer citizens were trying to reach the United States before President-elect Donald Trump takes office Jan. 20. Trump has vowed tighter border security.

The trailer of the truck was packed with migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador, and officials could hear cries for help as they approached the vehicle, according to a government statement.

The driver had left the scene of the crash, the statement added.

Migrants in the group, which included 48 minors, had health problems, skin lesions, and some showed signs of suffocation. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Andrew Hay)