BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.41
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust - reaffirms its previously provided full year 2017 outlook
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday carried out its first operation as a member of the Latin American Integrated Market, or MILA, which connects it to bourses in Chile, Colombia and Peru, MILA said in a statement.
MILA said the transaction was the purchase by Mexican brokerage Grupo Bursatil Mexicano (GBM) of 200 shares in Chile-based retailer Falabella for some $1,415.
MILA was formed in 2011 to boost market liquidity within the Pacific Alliance trade grouping, and the tie-up aims to create more business for financial markets in the region.
The Pacific Alliance, created in 2012, is an economic bloc that includes MILA's members and represents about 35 percent of Latin America's gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Chesapeake Lodging Trust - reaffirms its previously provided full year 2017 outlook
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, Ltd (Allied World) and its operating subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative. Today's rating action follows an updated analysis by Fitch of Allied World, concurrent with a credit quality review of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) the Canada based financial services group. Fitch expects to downgrade Allied World's ratings by one notch upo