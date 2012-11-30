MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Three contractors were
killed on Friday while working on the construction of a
ventilation duct at a zinc mine in central Mexico owned by
Industrias Penoles, the company said in a release.
Miner and metals processor Penoles, which runs
the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo,
operates the Tizapa mine in the central State of Mexico in the
tiny municipality of Zacazonapan.
Three other contractors also employed by Mineria Castellana
were injured and are being treated at a local hospital, Penoles
added. The miner could not say if the incident was an explosion,
as local media reported previously, but added that an
investigation was underway.
Penoles said the Tizapa mine produces mostly zinc, although
smaller quantities of lead, copper, silver and gold can also be
found in the area.
Some 900 people, including contractors, work at the mine,
situated about two hours from the state capital of Toluca,
Christian Gomez, a spokesman at the mine, told Reuters earlier
on Friday. It was not immediately clear how many of those
workers were miners.
In August, the Mexican government suspended work at 32 small
coal mines in the northern state of Coahuila due to safety
concerns after 13 miners died in the space of three weeks.
A 2006 methane explosion at another mine in Coahuila owned
by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.
Penoles shares fell 2.91 percent to close at 646.13 pesos on
Friday.