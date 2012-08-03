MEXICO CITY Aug 3 A coal mine collapse in the
northern Mexican state of Coahuila Friday morning trapped 10
miners, according to a local emergency services official.
Local media reported that the explosion was triggered when a
pocket of methane gas ignited.
The explosion marks the second coal mine disaster at a small
coal mine in northern Mexico in the past 10 days.
A July 25 explosion killed seven miners, highlighting lax
safety conditions in small mines that are often poorly
regulated.
Men have mined the largely unregulated, small "pozito" mines
that dot Coahuila for more than a century.
A 2006 methane explosion at the much larger Piedras Negras
mine, owned by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.