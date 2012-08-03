(Corrects name of public safety secretary in 4th graph)
MEXICO CITY Aug 3 One miner has been rescued
following a coal mine collapse in the northern Mexican state of
Coahuila Friday morning, and five more remain trapped, the mine
operator said.
The explosion was triggered when a large amount of methane
gas ignited, causing 100 tonnes of coal to collapse, mine owner
Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said in a statement.
Nearly 300 miners evacuated the mine without incident, the
company said.
Coahuila's public safety secretary, Jo rge Luis Moran, told
Milenio television that rescue workers were trying to locate the
missing miners.
"We are devoted to the rescue of the affected miners," said
Moran. He added that AHMSA has a reputation for safe operations.
The explosion marks the second coal mine disaster at a small
coal mine in northern Mexico in the past 10 days.
A July 25 explosion killed seven miners, highlighting lax
safety conditions in small mines that are often poorly
regulated.
Men have mined the largely unregulated, small "pozito" mines
that dot Coahuila for more than a century.
A 2006 methane explosion at the much larger Piedras Negras
mine, owned by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.
(Reporting By Liz Diaz; Additional reporting and writing by
David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)