* Modelo not seen in a rush to sell
* Difficult past could complicate talks
By Elinor Comlay
MEXICO CITY, June 25 Mexico's Grupo Modelo,
brewer of Corona and other popular import beers around the
world, can call the shots in negotiations with Anheuser Busch
InBev over the stake the Belgian giant does not already hold in
Modelo.
Mexican analysts and bankers were broadly surprised by news
the two sides are discussing a deal, since Modelo
is tightly controlled by a close-knit group of shareholders and
executives have in the past said they are not looking to sell to
the Belgian company that already owns 50.4 percent of Modelo.
"It is easy to understand ABI's interest in a deal. It is
less obvious what Modelo's motivation would be," said Rafael
Shin, analyst at BTG Pactual in New York. This, he added, puts
Modelo in a strong negotiating position.
Several analysts noted that Modelo had been seen as a more
likely buyer than seller in the latest round of consolidation in
the beer industry given its robust financial health.
Modelo, which had total sales of 91.2 billion pesos ($6.53
billion)in 2011, is well capitalized and has low levels of debt.
But InBev, having swallowed its 2008 purchase of
Anheuser-Busch, is also well placed to hunt for acquisitions and
Modelo's standing as Mexico's No. 1 brewer and maker of the most
popular import beer in the United States makes it an attractive
target.
While there is no apparent need to sell on Modelo's side,
analysts said a generous premium to Modelo's value could whet
controlling shareholders' appetites for a sale.
"For every company, there's a price at which they would
consider a deal," said Rodrigo Heredia, analyst at brokerage Ve
Por Mas in Mexico City.
In a report in May, BTG Pactual analysts said Modelo could
command a 30 percent premium and Citigroup analysts in a note on
Monday also said a mark-up of that magnitude would be in line
with historic average brewing premiums.
That would put a take-out price at almost $15 billion based
on Modelo's Friday closing stock price and market capitalization
of $22.9 billion.
Modelo's share price jumped almost 20 percent on Monday to
116.87 pesos, indicating the market also expects the Mexican
brewer could attract a high price, said Heredia.
Still, it may take more than money to win over Modelo's
controlling shareholders, who include some of Mexico's richest
executives and relatives of the company's founders.
Modelo shareholders may want a deal that would give them a
stake in AB InBev, said Marco Montanez at Vector Casa de Bolsa
in Mexico City. That would follow the pattern set by Mexico's
no.2 beer business, which Femsa sold to Heineken
in 2010 for a 20 percent stake in the Dutch brewer.
AB InBev is also likely to have to do some sweet talking to
Modelo's shareholders, given the somewhat fraught relationship
the two companies have had since InBev's 2008 acquisition of
Anheuser-Busch.
Anheuser Busch, which has held a stake in Modelo since the
1990s, tried and failed to combine with Modelo to avoid its sale
to InBev in 2008. Modelo then fought and lost a two-year
arbitration case in which it claimed it was not consulted about
InBev's acquisition of Anheuser Busch.
After losing the case, Chief Executive Carlos Fernandez said
Modelo would not sell its remaining stake to AB InBev.
In fact, Fernandez told the Wall Street Journal last year
Modelo's relationship with AB InBev was just getting going
"These are the first stages of getting to know each other," he
said.