MEXICO CITY, April 17 Mexico's Supreme Court
said on Wednesday it upheld an appeal to allow media company MVS
Comunicaciones to keep key broadcast spectrum that the
government had been trying to reclaim for other uses.
The decision is a blow to Mexico's new government which is
trying to shake up a telecom sector where regulatory efforts
have long been stymied by court battles from entrenched players
such as the world's richest man, Carlos Slim.
Privately-held MVS sought a court injunction after Mexico's
government last year tried to reclaim the 2.5 GHz band, which is
ideal for servicing data-hungry devices such as tablets and
smartphones, to resell it to other companies.
A spokesman for the Supreme Court said it had decided to
uphold MVS's appeal.
An official at MVS could not immediately be reached for
comment and a spokesman for Mexico's Communications and
Transport Ministry declined to comment immediately.
MVS holds 42 of the 68 existing licenses for the 2.5 GHz
band. The government sought to recover the licenses after a bid
by MVS to develop high-speed networks using the spectrum failed
to materialize.
Analysts have estimated that the 190 MHz of the 2.5 GHz band
currently held by MVS would be enough to service three companies
roughly the size of Slim's America Movil, Mexico's top
phone company.
America Movil controls around 70 percent of the mobile phone
market in Mexico, while Spain's Telefonica, the second
biggest player, has about 20 percent.