MEXICO CITY Nov 22 A renegotiation of the NAFTA
free trade deal would hit the Mexican economy through
uncertainty and suspended investments, Central Bank Governor
Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said that the North
American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) favors Mexico at the
expense of U.S. workers and has vowed to try to rewrite the
deal.
"What we know today is that he wants to modernize NAFTA,"
Carstens told local radio. "It has an effect from the point of
view that it creates uncertainty and some investment projects
could be postponed," he said, when asked about a renegotiation.
