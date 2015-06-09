MEXICO CITY, June 9 Japan's Nissan Motor Co , the biggest car producer in Mexico, plans to make purchases worth $7.2 billion among automotive parts suppliers there in 2016, a company executive said on Tuesday.

That would be up from planned purchases of $6.7 billion for this year, said Horacio Saldivar, purchasing director at Nissan Mexico.

Nissan has three production plants in Mexico, and its Sentra and Versa models are among the country's top five car exports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Writing by Max de Haldevang; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)