MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican rescue workers were
trying to refloat a North Korean vessel stranded in the Gulf of
Mexico a few miles from a port where it had planned to load
fertilizer, authorities said on Tuesday.
The 6,700-tonne freighter "Mu Du Bong", which had come from
Cuba, ran aground on a reef on Monday, 8 miles (13 km) northeast
of Tuxpan in Veracruz state, said Ricardo Maza, head of the
local emergency services.
"The boat is still there. Today we were hoping there would
be better surf to be able to refloat it," Maza said.
There were no reports of injuries, and the crew was still
aboard, he added.
Maza said the matter was under the jurisdictions of Tuxpan
port authorities, the Mexican Navy and the environmental
protection agency due to the possible damage caused to the reef
area.
Federal authorities could impose sanctions on the ship for
breaking navigation rules, Maza said.
"This ship was going to arrive at the port to load
fertilizers, it was empty, and instead of following the
established route, it ... ran aground."
Neither the Veracruz government nor the port authority could
be reached for comment.
