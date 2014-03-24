MEXICO CITY, March 23 The chief executive of a
major Mexican oilfield services company was held for questioning
on Saturday in connection with a fraud investigation that forced
Citigroup to cut its 2013 profit, the federal attorney general's
office said on Sunday.
Amado Yanez, CEO and majority owner of Oceanografia,
presented himself voluntarily for questioning, the attorney
general's office said in a statement. The attorney general had
also requested a temporary detention order that would forbid
Yanez from travelling.
Local media reported that the questioning continued through
Sunday.
Oceanografia was a top service provider to state-run oil
giant Pemex over the past decade, winning billions of dollars in
contracts as a supplier of engineering and maintenance services
on offshore oil platforms and pipelines.
Citigroup Inc said last month it uncovered at least
$400 million in bogus loans to Oceanografia at its Mexican
subsidiary, Banamex.
The bank said it discovered the fraud after reviewing
invoices Oceanografia said it was owed by Pemex, but Citigroup
found that the invoices were not valid.
Mexico's government has taken control of Oceanografia and
begun a criminal investigation. The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and Securities and Exchange Commission are also
investigating the transactions, people familiar with the probes
have said.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Miral Fahmy)