MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's Grupo Aleman said
on Tuesday it will not go ahead with its planned purchase of
troubled oil services company Oceanografia, the
company's president told a local radio program.
The company had decided last week to make the purchase as
part of Oceanografia's bankruptcy process, but changed its mind
because of Oceanografia's unexpectedly large debt, Grupo Aleman
President Miguel Aleman said.
"The total debt ... was higher than had been originally
discussed and that changed things a lot," Aleman said. "Based on
that information and our meetings, the board decided not to go
ahead with the proposed acquisition."
The deal, announced last week, had been subject to a series
of conditions including reaching agreement with Oceanografia's
creditors and other interested parties.
Oceanografia is at the center of a loan scandal that cost
Citigroup more than $500 million. The company was seized
by Mexico's government in February after it was suspended from
public contracting and accused of defrauding Citigroup's local
unit Banamex.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Richard Chang)