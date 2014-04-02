By Christine Murray
| PANAMA CITY, April 1
PANAMA CITY, April 1 Mexico's bank regulator is
considering tightening up lending rules to avoid a repeat of the
sort of fraud scandal enveloping Citigroup's local unit Banamex,
which had to write down millions of dollars, the watchdog's head
said on Tuesday.
Citigroup said in February it uncovered $400 million
in bogus loans to oil services firm Oceanografia at Banamex, and
Mexico's Senate has set up a commission to investigate.
"We are reviewing whether it is necessary to have more
specific regulation for these cases," Jaime Gonzalez, president
of the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV), told
Reuters during a visit to Panama.
"Banks need to pay more attention to operational risk and
not just financial risk," he added.
The regulator is weighing whether to beef up requirements
for banks to thoroughly vet companies it is lending to, as well
as ensuring the quality of loan collateral.
Gonzalez said he expected the CNBV to wrap up a probe into
the Oceanografia case in the coming weeks.
Oceanografia was a top service provider to state-run oil
giant Pemex over the past decade, winning billions of dollars in
contracts as a supplier of engineering and maintenance services
on offshore oil platforms and pipelines.
Mexico's government has taken control of Oceanografia and
begun a criminal investigation. The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and Securities and Exchange Commission are also
investigating the transactions, people familiar with the probes
have said.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper in Mexico City;
Editing by Simon Gardner and Chris Gallagher)