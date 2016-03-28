MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's securities regulator fined Spanish construction firm OHL's Mexican unit 71.7 million pesos ($4.10 million), flagging inadequacies in its financial reporting though there was no evidence of fraud, a statement from the bourse showed on Monday.

The company, a subsidiary of Spain's OHL , has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were first leaked early last year that appeared to show its executives discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.

