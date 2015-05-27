MEXICO CITY May 27 Mexico's Communications and
Transport Ministry said on Tuesday it would ask the Public
Administration Ministry (SFP) to audit its contracts with
builder OHL Mexico, which has lately become
embroiled in a corruption scandal.
Earlier this month, recordings were leaked online in which
OHL Mexico officials were heard discussing overcharging for a
public works project in the State of Mexico, and a hotel payment
for a minister in the State of Mexico government.
The company, a unit of Spain's OHL, subsequently
stated that it did not commit any fraud against the State of
Mexico, a populous region surrounding much of Mexico City, and
that the voices in the tapes were edited and distorted.
Still, an OHL Mexico official heard in the recordings and
the state minister later resigned.
Another alleged recording of OHL Mexico officials was leaked
on Tuesday under the same YouTube account name that had posted
the earlier tapes, though the company declined to comment on it.
The Mexican transport ministry said it would request the SFP
audit on Wednesday in order to "corroborate that the bidding
procedures that led to the contracts were carried out in
adherence with the law and in accordance with transparency."
OHL Mexico could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last week, OHL's headquarters in Spain said its internal
investigation did not find any irregularities with the Mexican
unit.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Additional reporting
by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham and Anand Basu)