MEXICO CITY May 11 OHL Mexico said on Monday that it accepted the resignation of an official featured in secret recordings leaked last week, as a scandal about conversations between executives in the tapes continues to batter the company's stock price.

Pablo Wallentin, a senior executive who acted as a liaison between OHL Mexico and state officials, was heard discussing payment of a reservation at a luxury hotel for a minister in the State of Mexico government, Apolinar Mena, in one recording.

Both OHL Mexico and the government of the State of Mexico, a populous region which surrounds much of Mexico City, have said that Wallentin did not pay for Mena's hotel room.

The Mexican unit of Spain's OHL maintains that the voices in the tapes were edited and their comments distorted, but its stock has fallen 20.3 percent since they were leaked last week, closing at 24.62 pesos on Monday.

Wallentin also featured in a recording in which OHL Mexico executives spoke about overcharging the government for an expressway project in the State of Mexico.

OHL Mexico has said it has not committed fraud against the State of Mexico.

The governor of the State of Mexico, Eruviel Avila, said on Friday that he had ordered a state audit to make sure that OHL Mexico abides by the terms of its contract for the highway.

The Spanish parent company has said that it is launching an internal investigation into allegations of illegal practices in the Mexican unit. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)