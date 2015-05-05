(Adds comment from platform operator, Grupo Salinas plus
details on injured workers)
MEXICO CITY May 5 Mexican oil company Pemex
said an accident on Tuesday has left an offshore maintenance rig
in the southern Bay of Campeche listing, killing two workers,
but has not affected crude production.
Pemex said the Troll Solution rig, which was contracted to
operate in Pemex's Abkatun-Pol-Chuc shallow water oil field, was
positioning itself to carry out maintenance on wells linked to
the Caan Alf platform.
It earlier reported that two workers had suffered minor
injuries.
"The accident on the Troll Solution platform does not affect
production because it is a mobile platform dedicated to well
maintenance," Pemex said in a Tweet.
Oilfield services firm Typhoon Offshore, owned by Mexican
conglomerate Grupo Salinas and operator of the platform, said in
a statement that the platform had been completely evacuated and
that 10 workers were injured and receiving medical care.
Local media put the injured toll at 28 workers.
A Grupo Salinas spokesperson added that there was no oil or
gas spilled as a nearby well was closed prior to the incident.
Photos circulated on social media showed dark streaks in the
water stretching a few hundred meters (yards) from what appeared
to be the platform, which was tilting steeply.
A Pemex spokesman also said there had been no crude spill
but added that the platform probably contained diesel. "That
could have fallen into the water," he added.
The Caan field where the accident occurred produced nearly
12,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude in March, according to
Pemex data. That in turn is part of the Abkatun-Pol-Chuc area,
which produced almost 309,000 bpd in March.
Pemex said the platform was continuing to lean into the sea,
but another spokesman for the company added that the accident
had not "compromised" any wells.
The incident was the second platform mishap in barely a
month to hit the Mexican oil giant, which made a loss of more
than $6 billion in the first quarter of 2015.
On April 1, at least four people died at a fire in a
separate platform in the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex, which
temporarily dented production in the area.
Around 70 percent of Pemex's crude oil output comes from the
southern Gulf of Mexico.
Pemex said around 100 workers were evacuated.
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom; Editing by Marguerita Choy,
Bernard Orr)